Zeta Phi Beta Walterboro Chapter Year of Reflection Host State Director

Tis the season to spread love and fellowship. This is the time of the year when we to stop and take a moment to spend time with those we appreciate and respect. On December 14, 2019, Kappa Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. shared an evening of reflection and celebration. Members of the chapter gathered at Carolina Ale Restaurant in Summerville SC. In celebration of the season, the chapter reflected on the multiple community service projects throughout the 2019 year. Service projects related to Elder Care, Education, Scholarship and Social & Community Engagement and Finer Womanhood.

Some of the community service projects were; Senior Recognition & Appreciation Celebration, Colleton County Back to School Bash, Community Health Educations, Sponsor Green Pond Senior Center Activities, Support Colleton County Library Events, Faith-based Church Engagement Activities, Heart Health Community Education Awareness, Vote Colleton County Campaign Activities, Zeta Day at the Capitol, March of Dimes: March for Babies, Harrah’s Casino Trip Scholarship Fundraiser, Zeta Male Network Social, and Read America on Dr. Sues Birthday. The sorority was proud to give two Scholarship Award to two graduating seniors from Colleton County. This holiday the chapter host Green Pond Senior Center Thanksgiving Feast and adopted a Head Start Family of four for Thanksgiving. The chapter also adopted a family of five from Hendersonville Elementary School Angle Tree Adoption. “To all the dedicated members of Kappa Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter, I thank you all for your loyal service to the community and your steadfast commitment to Service, Scholarship, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood,” said Christine Golden, Chapter President.

The chapter hosted Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. South Carolina State Director, Maxine Moses-Adams, at the celebration. Cokeitha Gaddist, Kappa Chi Zeta Acting Vice President, expressed unwavering appreciate for Adams’s attendance. Gaddist presented Adams with a gift in recognition of her service across the state and Adams’s overwhelming support to the chapter throughout the year. Adams said, “As we reflect on 2019 and prepare for 2020, know that the work of Zeta is in your heart and is demonstrated in the community service projects you all have committed to do in your community. I appreciate the invitation and opportunity to fellowship with Kappa Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter as you all end the year reflecting on the contributions you’ve made in your community. Continue to be of service and be proud of the impact you are making in your community”. Adams was accompanied by LaToya Harris, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. South Carolina Executive Assistant and Shaunita Grase, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. South Carolina Social Media Coordinator. Dr. Danine J. Fleming, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. South Carolina Awards Coordinator also attended the celebration and brought greetings from Lambda Nu Zeta Summerville Chapter. The Walterboro Chapter recognized Fleming for her outstanding accomplishment as the 2019 Fall Commencement Speak at Claflin University’s graduation on Friday, December 13, 2019.

All community service projects are done by the chapter algins with the Sorority’s International Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) program. “We are just doing our part to help families, friends, and neighbors thrive in the Colleton County community and as we reflect on this year and prepare for 2020, we are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve and be of service to our community, ” said Golden.