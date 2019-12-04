Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Walterboro Chapter spreading Thanksgiving Joy in the Community

Tis the season of giving and sharing, to help prevent one less person or family from going without a meal during Thanksgiving. “We can all share a little time, kindness and service in the community by simply giving just a little bit of what we have and fellowshipping with others,” said Christine Golden, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Kappa Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter President. On Tuesday, November 26, members of the Walterboro Chapter hosted a catered Thanksgiving feast for the Seniors at Green Pond Community Senior Center. Chapter members prepared a full Thanksgiving meal complete with everything from turkey to cranberry sauce for everyone to enjoy. Golden and Edith Lynah; Chapter Chaplin, happily delivered and helped served the meal to all seniors present.

“We appreciate all that the Walterboro Zeta Chapter does for the seniors throughout the year and we always enjoy fellowshipping with them during the Holiday season,” said Isabelle Jones, Green Pond Senior Center Site Manager. The Walterboro Chapter adopted Green Pond Senior center several years ago as part of the Senior Initiative aligned with the National Service Program of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. International programs are known as Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel). The program is an interactive holistic multidimensional outreach program designed to enhance, cultivate and empower participants to develop health-promoting lifestyle choices across the lifespan specific to the population groups; Women, Youth, Seniors, Men, and International Women of Color. “Hosting Thanksgiving Feast at the Senior Center has become an annual event for the Walterboro Chapter, and we look forward to spending this special time with the Seniors each year during the holidays,” said Golden.



After honoring the Seniors with a fantastic Thanksgiving feast, Golden-headed to LCAA Early/Head Start Center in Cottageville to meet with Sennie Crosby, Family Service Worker. This year along with the Senior Thanksgiving Feast the chapter started a new tradition, expended it and adopted a local family for Thanksgiving. Each member of the chapter purchased groceries with the aim of providing Thanksgiving to a local family in need. In cooperation with the Cottageville Head Start Center, we were able to identify a family in need to receive the donated items. The chapter donated four baskets and a large bag of food for a holiday meal to a single mom with three young children. “We are truly grateful the sorority reached out and wanted to help one of our less fortunate families, they will be very appreciative and extremely surprised to receive this blessed gift for Thanksgiving,” said Crosby. “The holidays are not just about receiving, it’s about giving, and we at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Kappa Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter is honored to be of service in our community,” said Golden. The chapter has also adopted a family for Christmas and will provide food for the Christmas Holiday meal as well as gifts for the family. Chapter members will also return to Green Pond Senior Center on December 19, 2019, for their Annual Holiday Celebration to delivered holiday cheer. “Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is honored to have formed lasting community-based partnerships across the country for the past 85 years and we do so with great respect and humble understanding that service to the community is our greatest legacy,” said Golden.