Zeta Phi Beta Inc. 2019 Lowcountry Area II Retreat

On Saturday, January 28, members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. held it’s annual South Carolina Lowcountry Area II Retreat at the Colleton County Memorial Library, with the members helping to stock the needs of a local homeless shelter.

The theme for the recent event was titled, “Preparing for 2020 and Beyond.” The retreat hosted sorority members from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. chapters located in the Lowcountry, with areas from Beaufort, Bamberg, Jasper, Smoaks and Walterboro. Attendees from both graduate and undergraduate sorority chapters filled the library meeting room.

Sophia T. Henderson, coordinator of the sorority, presided over the event. Henderson is a member of the Pi Theta Zeta Chapter in Smoaks.

Tonya McKenzie, South Carolina Z-HOPE coordinator and member of Mu Kappa Zeta Chapter in Marion, delivered the main presentation. McKenzie’s presentation focused on the Z-HOPE Initiative implemented across the United States. This initiative is also in select International countries to empower people from all walks of life through mind, body and spirit.

According to McKenzie, Z-HOPE stands for Zetas Helping Other People Excel. It is an outreach program designed to enhance, cultivate and empower participants to develop health promoting lifestyle choices across the lifespan. Z-HOPE serves women, youth, seniors, men, and “international women of color,” she said.

In honor of the Z-HOPE initiative, each sorority member attending the retreat was asked to bring toiletry items and cleaning supplies for donation to the local homeless shelter, Safe Haven. Before the retreat concluded the donated items were presented to Anna Thomas, Safe Haven Center director, and Tara Glover, interim executive director at Lowcountry Community Action Agency.

“The items donated today is greatly appreciated and will help those we help to ensure self-suffice within our community,” said Glover. “From Safe Haven and Lowcountry Community Action Agency we thank you very much for the donations,” she said.

Maxine Moses-Adams, South Carolina State director, also participated in the program, and extended an invitation for the Zeta Day at the Capitol on February 27th. “On this particular day sorority members from across the state of South Caroline will meet in Columbia at the State Capitol to meet legislators, discuss social and political issues facing our community and be recognized for our dedication and presences in our communities,” said Adams.

Dr. JaQueline Lawton, Zeta National Educational Foundation Board chair, also shared activities and updates about scholarship awards recently given to students. “Scholarship grants continue to grow as a result of fundraising events and efforts done by local sorority chapters,” said Lawton. “Together we are able to help provide scholarship funds to deserving students both locally and across the country to attend college and further their education,” said Lawton.

The 2020 Retreat will be held in Beaufort and will be hosted by the Mu Pi Zeta Chapter in Beaufort. Members of the sorority extended special thanks to the Colleton County Memorial Library and all participating sorority chapters: Kappa Chi Zeta (Walterboro, SC) Mu Pi Zeta (Beaufort, SC), Phi Phi Zeta (Jasper, SC), Pi Theta Zeta (Smoaks, SC), Upsilon Rho Zeta (Bamberg, SC), Tau Upsilon (University of South Carolina-Beaufort), Theta Epsilon (Voorhees College) and Zeta Amicaes of Beaufort.