Zeta Phi Beta Finer Womanhood Annual Breakfast

On March 10, 2018 Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Kappa Chi Zeta Chapter of Walterboro held its annual Finer Womanhood Breakfast on Saturday morning at Shoney’s Restaurant. This year the sorority dedicated the Finer Womanhood Breakfast to honor and recognize Senior Women who have made an impact in the community and those women who have imparted knowledge and wisdom to young women and children throughout their lives. Members of the sorority paid for their guest meal and present

Christine Golden, Sorority Chapter President provided the introduction, Cokeitha Gaddist delivered the purpose and Shirley Singleton welcomed guest of honors. “Welcome and thank each of you for allowing us to honor the contributions that you have certainly made in our community and the lives of everyone you touched,” said Singleton. Jacqueline Williams gave the blessing, “…. Thank God, for blessing us with women who are extraordinary mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters and mighty grandmothers…”. Guests were presented with a gift bag and members of sorority covered the expense of their breakfast and beverages.

The Finer Womanhood celebration is a Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. hallmark which began in 1923. It is celebrated around the globe to emphasize the standards, morals, customs and attributes of fine women in the community and the sorority. Finer Womanhood is celebrated the last week of February through the entire month of March. March is also National Women’s History Month, recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our nation.

The Sorority recognized Mary Jones as the longest and eldest member of the Kappa

Chi Zeta Walterboro Chapter with 54 years of services to the organization. Jones’s daughter Marissa Jones is also a member of the sorority/chapter and was present at the breakfast. The Finer Womanhood Dedication and Honor was presented in remembrance of Mary Horace whose loving spirit now resides in heaven. The sorority honored Horace for her timeless and unwavering service to the organization and her community. Horace had been the chairperson and organizers of the Finer Woman Breakfast along with Singleton. Horace was instrumental in planning the sorority Bus Trip Fundraisers which raises money to provide the Annual Zeta Phi Beta Scholarship to a Colleton County Student. “We honor Soror Mary Horace and recognize her for her tireless commitment to Zeta Phi Beta Inc., the Colleton County Community and over 25 years as an educator,” said Singleton. “She has gifted us with her loving presence of grace and maturity,” says Singleton. In keeping with the tradition Horace started at the first breakfast, Lesley Jamison read two poems entitled, “I’m Fine” and “My get-up and go has got-up and went”.

Golden gave special thanks and acknowledgment Shoney’s, the guests and sorority members who attended and participated in the Finer Womanhood Breakfast. Guest included: Dorothy Roundtree, Retha McKenzie, Barbara Dinkins, Pearl Richards, Margie Barnett, Isabelle Jones, Nancy J. Murray, Gwendolyn Fields, Mamie Lynah and Darlene Brown. Sorority Members in attendance included: Christine Golden, Lesley Jamison, Shirley Singleton, Cokeitha Gaddist, Mary Jones, Marissa Jones and Jaquelin Williams.