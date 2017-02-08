Zeta Blue Revue Valentine Ball

In 2016, the sorority awarded a scholarship to two students, Kearsha James and Destiny Pierce. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority promotes the highest standard of scholastic achievement on their founding principles of Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood and Finer Womanhood. Zeta has a diverse membership of more than 120,000 college-educated women with over 800 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, The Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East.