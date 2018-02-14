Young Cougars Defeat Their Predecessor During Alumni Game

There are things that we forget over time. The memories, friendships, and comradery of our team generally are not one of them. The Colleton County High School Varsity Baseball Team, under the direction of Head Coach Jermaine Paige, decided to reach out to those Bulldogs and Cougars who played in years past and host an Alumni Game where the current Cougars faced their predecessors in a game they all equally love, baseball. On Saturday, February 10th, the Colleton County Alumni Baseball Game was held at the Colleton County Recreation Center on the Edisto Field. As a way to not only reach out to the community but as a great fundraising opportunity. The Cougars put out a notice calling all former baseball Alumni from Ruffin, Walterboro, and Colleton County High School’s to come compete. The game was held at 12:30pm and perlo dinners were sold before and during the game. Players registered prior to the beginning of the game and all proceeds and donations went to the CCHS Varsity Baseball Team as they kick off their season.

Although many of the Alumni never played together, they looked like a true team as they quickly fell back into their training and talent against the Cougars. Laughter and cheering could be heard from the crowd as the game went on. Colleton County High School Baseball Alumni Class of 2012, Mark Blakenship, pitched for the Alumni Team during the game. “It was a great experience being able to play again with old teammates,” Blakenship said, “Coach Paige has done well getting everyone together for this Alumni game.” Walterboro High School, Class of 2004, Baseball Alumni player Jonathon Bailey said, “It was a great day to get together and play baseball with some of the guys I did when it was Walterboro High School. I haven’t seen them in quite some time, so it brought back a lot of memories. I believe I was the oldest one playing but I still had it and was able to hit off the young guys.” The Colleton County Cougars showed the Alumni they were the team to beat as they brought in a victory 6-2 but created memories that will last a lifetime. “ It was a great day for our program and community,” CCHS Varsity Baseball Head Coach Jermaine Paige said, “The team had a chance to play against outside competition for the first time this year and they did pretty well defeating the alumni 6-2. It was great for the team to see how much of the alumni actually follows them and wants them to do well. It gives them something to play for. We had 23 alumni that played and about 10 that just watched. I want to thank the alumni for coming back and showing their support to the program. I also would like to thank the parents and everyone who contributed to the event on Saturday. The players and coaches truly appreciates their efforts.”

The Cougars will kick off their season on Tuesday, February 13th at their first home game at 6:00pm against Stratford High School and again on Thursday, February 15th at their second home game against Pinewood. Games will be held at the Baseball field at the Colleton County High School.