York suspects caught after standoff with police

Hardee Baldwin

Sheena Dilauro

A more than three-hour standoff ended peacefully on March 2nd when two wanted suspects turned themselves in.

Hardee Baldwin and Sheena Dilauro are being held at the Colleton County Detention Center on several charges, including burglary and grand larceny.

The ordeal began on Monday, March 2nd the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hope Plantation. Approximately 10 firearms had been stolen from the rural property, along with a 2005 GMC Sierra vehicle and five boxes of bullets.

The sheriff’s office tried on two different occasions that day to stop a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle. In both cases, the suspects fled, leading deputies on brief high-speed chases. In both instances, deputies ended the high-speed chases because of “severe weather conditions,” according to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

When the pursuits ended, local authorities notified the State Law Enforcement Divison (SLED) and their Fugitive Task Force. This state agency helped tracked the suspects to a residence in York County. There, SLED, a York County SWAT team and the Department of Homeland Security all surrounded the residence. A standoff ensued, lasting “several hours,” said Lowes. “The suspects eventually surrendered to authorities without harm,” she said in a written statement, which was released on Monday, March 9th.

Baldwin and Dilauro were both taken into custody and transported to the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.

Baldwin is charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

Dilauro is charged with first-degree burglary.

Both suspects were denied bond on the burglary charges during a bond hearing, held on Monday, March 9th. However, Baldwin was given a $15,000 surety bond for the grand larceny charge.

According to Lowes, the stolen guns are valued at $8,000 and the boxes of stolen ammunition are valued at $1,000.