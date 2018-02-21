Wyatt Johnson NSE Palmetto Pride Poster Winner

Wyatt Johnson is the Northside Elementary School winner for the Palmetto Pride poster contest. Johnson is a 5th grader at NES where his Art Teacher is Bob Carl. His poster goes on to the regional contest to compete against all other schools in the Low Country for a $250 prize or as a state winner for $1000 award. With the assistance of two other teachers, Mr. Carl selected his poster from almost 400 from grades three thru five at NES. This important contest draws attention to the serious issue of littering which affects us all with tourism, health of people and wildlife, and outdoor sports, such as boating and fishing. “It is always hard to select just one poster, but Wyatt’s poster was very thoughtful and consistent with the theme, that “Litter Trashes Everyone”, said Carl of the contest. Good Luck to Wyatt as his poster is moving on.