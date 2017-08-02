WPD honored for preventing underage drinking

Two members of the Walterboro Police Department are being honored by state officials for their efforts in helping to enforce underage drinking laws.

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Alcohol Enforcement Team (AET) recently held its recognition luncheon, a time when law enforcement agencies from across the circuit are recognized for their efforts. The circuit includes the counties of Allendale, Hampton, Colleton, Beaufort, and Jasper.

With the AET’s focus being on underage drinking, the awards luncheon focuses on the agencies that have held public safety checkpoints, done alcohol compliance checks at businesses that sell alcohol and held numerous community events during the recent fiscal year.

Two large awards were given during this luncheon: one to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and one to WPD Officers Amye Stivender and Lindsey Ament.

“These agencies, and particularly officers, Stivender and Ament, are recognized for their efforts, and for their dedication to the AET,” said Nicole Smith, coordinator of the circuit’s AET. Smith says Ament and Stivender were also instrumental in documenting their efforts in a new circuit-wide digital system.

The AET was created in 2007 through a state grant to help reduce underage drinking.

“The agencies in our circuit were asked to conduct at least four public safety checkpoints in one year, and to conduct checks at each licensed alcohol site,” she said. “The WPD did more than we asked.”

When asked why the WPD focuses so much on underage drinking, WPD Chief Wade Marvin says reducing the effects of underage drinking on the entire local community is of high importance to the police department.

“A large majority of our enforcement is actually prevention, as we check to ensure merchants who have licenses to sell alcohol are properly checking ID’s,” he said. “If merchants are not complying with state laws, we refer to them to the Colleton County Commission on Drugs and Alcohol for merchant education classes. We gear towards prevention and only use enforcement when necessary.”

In addition to the awards given to Jasper County and to the WPD, Smith also recognized the Allendale Police Department, Fairfax Police Department, Allendale County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, Varnville Police Department, the Yemassee Police Department, Hardeeville Police Department, Port Royal Police Department, Bluffton Police Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, Colleton County Commission on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse, and the New Life Center.

According to Smith, the AET is not currently working with the Edisto Beach Police Department, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office or the Cottageville Police Department. “We have asked for a signed contract from them, but have not yet received their pledges,” she said. “We might be working with them, but it’s not official.”