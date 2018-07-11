WPD Announces Summer Community Activities

The Walterboro Police Department has announced the newest additions to their summer community activities. In an effort to continue to reach children during the summer months, the Walterboro Police Department Community Service Division will be hosting two classes for elementary aged children to attend. The first class held will be pertaining to saying no to drugs, alcohol, and other things that may harm your body. This class will be held by the Walterboro Police Department’s D.A.R.E. officer, Lance Corporal Davis. During this class, students will work with Lance Corporal Davis on the D.A.R.E. decision making model on ways to resist things that can cause harm to our bodies, especially drugs and alcohol. The second class that will be offered by the Community Service Division will be geared toward gun safety. What do children need to do if they find a gun? In a kid-friendly lesson plan, the Corporal Stivender and Lance Corporal Ament will introduce children to Eddie Eagle and the Wing Team, who will talk about what to do if they ever find a weapon.

The Walterboro Police Department will also host their second Fraud Awareness class. This course is taught by the Officer Pinckney, the Victim’s Advocate for the Walterboro Police Department. The course is geared toward elderly individuals who may be easily targeted for scams and fraud alerts. All of the events held by the Community Service Division are open and free to the public. All events will be held at the Colleton Memorial Library in the meeting room. The events are as follows:

• Wednesday, July 25th- Fraud Awareness 1:00pm

• Friday, July 27th – D.A.R.E Drug Resistance (KIDS) 1:00pm

• Wednesday, August 1st- Eddie Eagle and the Wing Team (KIDS) 1:00pm

“Our Community Service Division has taken needs and concerns from our community and turned them into free public events,” Walterboro Police Department Chief Marvin said, “We want to offer prevention programs that will help our community deal with real life issues.” For additional information regarding any of these programs please contact Corporal Stivender at 843-782-1008. You can also visit the Walterboro Police Department Facebook page for upcoming events and activities.