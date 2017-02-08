Woodland Management Course For Newbies

A one-day class for forest managers called The First Look is rolling out across South Carolina by the Clemson Cooperative Extension. A group of extension agents teaches the course that includes topics like benefits of proper forest management, wildlife management and the typical life cycle of a timber stand. The $50 fee for the class includes a field tour to view a young pine stand, plus a binder filled with useful information to take home for future reference. The First Look program raises awareness about how objectives in forest management can vary given site quality, soil index and individual goals.

So far The First Look class has been taught in Greenville, Florence, Blackville and Columbia. Colleton County managers attended the January 26 class in Blackville at the Clemson Campus. Extension Agent Derrick Phinney is based in St. George and he oversees their state wide outdoor resources program. His powerpoint presentation addresses the differing values that woodlands provide including timber production, recreation, aesthetics, and even cost-share opportunities.

“How much new land did they make last year in 2016,” said Phinney. His rhetorical question drives home the point that it’s important to be good stewards of any land holdings. “A ten-acre tract is enough land for me to say its important to be under a management plan. There are several ways to establish a written plan that will cover the life of a stand of trees, but first I like to share that the land manager has to be willing to put in their time for free at first, since the benefits like getting to know the land or a timber sale are often down the road a few years.”

“The First Look class takes into account that every land manager is different,” said Phinney. “Some folks inherit land and they are already imprinted on it through family traditions, while others may inherit or purchase land and don’t know much about the locale. The Lowcountry is growing and it is safe to assume that new landowners will be filtering into rural counties, so this class exists as a resource for anyone wanting to learn about the basics of woodland management.”

“For instance, a stand of pine trees is usually due for a first-thinning at 15 years of age,” said Phinney. “An unmanaged stand of young pines, ones that were not planted in rows, can be so thick that the stand thins itself. The trees that die off don’t bring any revenue, so in this case it can be said that the financial returns on an unmanaged forest is more diminished. A new strategy for a solid financial return is pine straw production from longleaf pine stands, but this takes a lot of upfront work and site preparation to get started.”

“Forest managers don’t need to make quick decisions about anything since the life cycle of a timber stand plays out over years,” said Phinney. “Typically around 35 years of age, a pine stand that has been thinned reaches maturity and it becomes time to think about clear cutting and starting the planting process over again. Technology is becoming a factor in timber management, with genetically-improved trees growing in test plots right now, so everyone is watching to see how they produce over time.”

Extension agent Stephen Pohlman is based in the upstate, and he utilizes his past experience as a timber buyer to educate attendees about how that process works. “I recommend using a consulting forester over the life of your timber stand,” said Pohlman.”This can be an individual or a firm, but they can be trusted to act in the best interest of the timber stand all the way up to the time of sale. The most common method is the sealed bid process, which allows the land manger to sell to the highest bidder. I think getting a minimum of three bids is the way to go so you end up with a range of prices to look at.”

“Always have a written contract when it comes to a logging operation and timber sale,” said Pohlman. “This way both parties have an understanding about the payment method, the agreed time period for logging, plus any added conditions. Most wood is sold by weight when a trailer load of trees goes on a scale at the mill, with each load generating a ticket for all parties to share. Lastly, remember to budget for reforestation costs and timber sale taxes when selling wood.”

A question and answer session at the end of the class allowed managers to ask questions. One concern involved the hardwood trees that were blown down over a widespread area of the Lowcountry from Hurricane Matthew. The answer was that it is not likely to be cost effective to enter swamp areas to retrieve a few downed trees, and that Mother Nature will respond by breaking down that material, returning it to the ecosystem. Any new woodland managers will certainly learn that severe weather can play a role in forests, whether they are managed by man or not.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com