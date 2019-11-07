Woman set on fire by husband died

Craig Lewis is accused of setting his wife on fire earlier this year.

The woman who was set on fire earlier this year by her husband has died, and the investigation into the crime continues, as local law enforcement officials say they are consulting with the county’s chief prosecutor to determine if charges against the suspect will be upgraded.

On Monday afternoon, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced that the female victim died from a result of injuries she sustained in January. In that incident, her husband – Craig Lewis – is accused of purposefully setting his wife on fire.

Initially, in January of 2019, Lewis was charged with attempted murder, arson, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest with an officer injury. His arrest came after he set the woman on fire. The victim was initially transported to the Atlanta Medical Center via helicopter, where she was later pronounced to be in stable condition. Since then, the woman’s condition went to critical. She suffered burns on more than half of her body, as a result of the crime committed against her. Details of the actual crime are still being withheld, as the investigation into the crime has been ongoing by local law enforcement officials.

Lewis originally told law enforcement officers that the woman burned herself while trying to light a stove, according to an incident report filed with the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, the female victim died.

This newspaper is withholding the identity of the woman until the official report is released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. That report was not available as of press deadline on Tuesday morning.

According to Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, an autopsy is now being conducted on the victim. The results of that autopsy are pending and will impact the ongoing investigation.

Lewis is currently out on bond.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is consulting with the Solicitor’s Office in regards to additional charges,” Lowes said, in a written statement released on Monday. The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitors’ Office oversees the prosecution of all crimes that are committed in Colleton County and several other adjoining counties, including Beaufort, Allendale, Jasper, and Hampton.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, further details are limited at this time,” said Lowes.