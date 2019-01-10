Winners named in Holiday decorating contest

The City Appearance Board is thrilled with the growing participation within their annual Holiday Home & Business Decorating Contest. According to Dana Cheney, Chairman for the City of Walterboro’s Appearance Board, this year’s participants really put in a lot of effort to not only try to win one of the many awesome prizes that were going to be given away but to also spread the holiday cheer all around town. Cheney is very pleased that the number of participants grew as much as it did from last year’s participants. “We are making progress and getting the word out. We are excited to help encourage residents and our businesses to decorate for the holidays. It gives folks that travel through Walterboro a good feeling about our city and our local residents also enjoy seeing all the holiday cheer,” said Cheney on the month long contest.

The contest was quite simple. If you decorated your home or business, all you had to do was take a photo and post it under the discussion tab on the facebook page named “Holiday Home & Business Decorating Contest”. Folks had until December 25, 2018 to enter their photos. They contest also included a “People’s Choice” award in each category where the winner was determined by the number of facebook “likes” it received. Once the contest entry deadline arrived, the City Appearance Board came together and each member voted for their favorite decorated private residence and favorite decorated business. The winners for the residence division and their prizes are as follows: First Place- Karyn Corbett- Dinner for two at Main Street Grille, Second Place- Dave Thomas- $25 Gift Certificate to Wildflower Boutique, Third Place- $25 Gift Certificate to TWIG and People’s Choice- Karyn Corbett- Dinner for two at Barrel House Grill. The winners for the business division and their prizes are as follows: First Place- Simply Yours Interior-Lunch for two at the Old Bank Christmas and Bakery, Second Place- Patriot Hospice- $25 Gift Certificate from the Walterboro Chamber of Commerce, Third Place- East Main Boutique- Gift Certificate from Louie’s Liquors and People’s Choice- The Bedon-Lucas House- Dinner for two at Main Street Grille.

Cheney was excited to have so many local businesses also offer their support by donating the prizes that were given to the winners. “It takes a community to pull off a contest like this and I feel our community really came together to not only support our City but to also support each other,” Cheney said. The City Appearance Board is already looking forward to the next Holiday contest and feels it will continue to grow year after year. Cheney wants to remind everyone to help keep Walterboro clean by saying “A clean city is a happy city”. Their next community event will be in the spring during the Rice Festival. Look for their vendor table to sign up to “Adopt a Street”.