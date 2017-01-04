Williams Water Project Set to Start

The new year is bringing with it an anticipated project that will enhance daily life for those living in the Town of Williams, as the rural Colleton County town is about to receive its second water source.

In mid-2016, the town received an approximate $256,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Lowcountry Council of Governments (LCOG). That grant is meant to help town officials install a new and second water source, which will give the town more water and cleaner water sources. The grant is also going to add new water lines throughout Williams. These lines will improve water flow to residents’ homes and to businesses.

“As it stands now, we have one water source. If something were to happen, we would have to shut it down and the whole town would be in question,” said Williams Mayor Will Evans. Evans is re-elected to his second consecutive term as mayor in 2016. Though he ran for the seat uncontested, improving the town’s water source was one of the biggest platforms of his election.

According to Evans, non-harmful bacteria recently showed up in a few of the town’s water samples. Though the S.C. Department of Health said this bacteria was not life-threatening, the evidence of the bacteria prompted town leaders to have a conservation about how to improve the town’s water, and how to ensure that a second source was available to its residents, he said.

“This is what we needed to do to better the town,” said Evans. “We want to make sure that no one is ever without quality water. Not to mention, we are also on the brink of officially needing a second well, as far as population,” he said. “If there is ever an influx of people who move to Williams, we will be more ready,” he said, with a laugh. “State standards say you have 50 taps into a single well source is the limit, and that is about where we are.”

Currently, there are approximately 90 residents living inside the incorporated limits of Williams, with 50 people tapped into the single well source, he said.

According to Evans, design plans on the water project began shortly before the Christmas holiday. Now, those designs will lead to a selected project choice, followed by bids for construction. “Williams’ residents can expect a lot of progress this year,” he said. “The two-year grant cycle started when we won the bid in mid-2016 so a lot of work must be done this year on the project.”

Though the construction will begin this year, there is no official timeline for the entire project.

“Michelle Knight with LCOG has been very instrumental in helping us to get this entire project done,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without her, and everyone at the town is very appreciative of her hard work and of those involved in the entire grant process.”