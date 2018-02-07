Williams’ mayor again seeking office

The sitting mayor of the Town of Williams is again seeking office, but he is only joined in the political race by two of the town’s four current councilmen.

Will Evans has been mayor of Williams for the last two consecutive terms: the mayor of this town serves 2-year terms at a time. He is again seeking office, and thus far is the only mayoral candidate to be on the ballot. If his run remains uncontested in his bid, Evans will be a third-term mayor for one of Colleton County’s smallest and most inland municipalities.

“I decided to run again because I’m happy to serve the town,” he said.

Evans, 34, works for Williams Building Supply, the town’s longest-standing employer and wood mill.

He is also a part of one of Williams’ longest-standing families: he and his wife and two children are the sixth-consecutive generation in his family to live in the family’s original house, which sits near the heart of town. The house itself was constructed in 1898 by Evans’ great-great-grandparents. It has undergone several renovations, including enclosing the once separate kitchen and making it a central part of the original structure. The house also now has a heating source: it once only had a fireplace for the sole source of heat. “We didn’t have heat in the house until we had children,” he said, laughing. “This town is small, but you never know who will come back and live here,” he said. “When the opportunity came to me to come back and work here and live here, it was a blessing.

“We all need to keep the town in good shape, and leave it in a better place than we found it.”

But Evans’ run for office isn’t just about his being happy to do the job. Evans says he wants to see several of the town’s longest-standing projects come to fruition. This includes a long-awaited water improvement project.

According to Evans, the town owns its water system. Two years ago, the town applied for a Community Development Block Grant that would upgrade the town’s water lines and would replace and expand the town’s only water well. That grant requires a 10-percent match from the town.

Since receiving that grant in the summer of 2016, the town’s leaders have been seeking successful bidders to do the job. The project went out to bid in November of 2017, but no bidders were approved. The town is currently new bidders for the project.

“I want to see the town’s water project improvements come to pass,” he said. “It’s been a long engineering process … it takes a while and the Corps (U.S. Corps of Engineers) was a bit backed up from projects in Charleston,” said Evans. “Original bids that we received in November came in over budget, so we are back to the drawing board. But we still hope to have it all completed later this year.”

Evans filed to run again on Feb. 1st.

The town’s non-partisan election will be held on April 10th.

Evans says he wants the people of Williams to know he appreciates their continued support, both at the voting polls and in daily life. “Most people in the town are pleasant to work with, and everyone is happy to see things getting done,” he said.

In addition to Evans’ name on the ballot, voters in Williams also need to elect four council members. According to information with the state, however, only two of the town’s current council members are currently seeking office: incumbents Kris Jordan filed to again run for council on Jan. 24th, and Julian Ohmer filed on Jan. 25th to again run for the town’s council.

The town has a 4-person council plus the mayor. Williams operates under a mayoral form of government, meaning the mayor and council lead the town. There is no administrator in place.

“There could certainly be write-in candidates for the two other positions that we have open,” said Evans. “We certainly appreciate anybody who wants to be a part of the town’s leaderships.”

Anyone wanting to file for office should go to www.scvotes.org.