Why The Church Must Change

Pastor Craig Crosby

Refuge Church

scraigcrosby@gmail.com

What I’m about to say is something I feel very passionate about. It may not be accepted by all who read it. It may not be perfectly explained. It may not sound very encouraging. All I know is the church must change. Here are 3 major reasons why.

TIMES KEEP CHANGING

No you don’t change the truth. You can and should change your delivery of that truth over time. What good is what you’re preaching if no one understands it? Times change and churches must change their approach as well. Speak in a language that best gets the message across. Use current technology and methods to further platform the gospel. Don’t just operate with a mentality of “we’ve always done it that way.” Times change and churches must keep making necessary adjustments in order to have maximum impact.

PEOPLE AREN’T COMING

At some point the increased empty seats must wake us up. Yes, I realize many don’t have their priorities in order. But, gone are the days when people are running to the church. So, the church must figure out how to go to them. We aren’t called to just have church, but to be the church. Churches must seek to remove every barrier possible between them and the unchurched. Or you can keep looking at one another wondering why no one else is coming. Churches should be willing to do anything short of sin in hopes of reaching just one more soul.

SOULS AREN’T BEING SAVED

The church should always care deeply about reaching lost people. After all, Jesus died on the cross in hopes of saving everyone of them. There are two kinds of churches. Those with a club mentality and those with a mission mindset. Club churches are setup to satisfy members on the inside. Mission churches do all they can together to reach the next lost soul on the outside.

“When Jesus saw the crowds, he had compassion on them because they were confused and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. He said to his disciples, “The harvest is great, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” Matthew 9:36-38

Craig Crosby is the senior pastor of Refuge Church of Walterboro. They are located at 203 Eddie Chasteen Dr. Sunday Services are 9:15 & 11am. Come as you are, Never leave the same!