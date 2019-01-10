White opens new accounting firm

A lifelong accountant from Walterboro has opened her own accounting firm.

Renee White has opened Renee M. White Accounting and Tax Services, LLC in Walterboro.

White has worked with the Griffith Beach and Company firm since she graduated college in 1991. Earlier this year, she decided to start her own company.

“I decided I wanted to work for myself,” she said. “It was the right time, with my children in college. And my family was very supportive of my doing this.”

White also owns the Lighthouse Venue and Vineyards, a wedding venue and former winery located on the outskirts of Walterboro. She conducts the wedding planning portion of that business, and will continue to do this while owning her own accountant firm.

At her new firm, White says she will focus on accounting and bookkeeping services for individuals and for corporate partnership tax returns. “I want to help people with any IRS or SC Dept. of Revenue problems they have. I’ve represented my clients before,” she said.

Additionally, White says she will also do payroll reports and quarterly reports for clients who need that service. She is even trying to help area youth learn about saving money and finances by teaching money-saving courses to youth at her church, Salem Methodist Church.

“I want to help people get on a budget and save money,” she said.

Renee M. White Accounting and Tax Services, LLC is located next to Olde House Restaurant at 1348 Bells Highway in Walterboro. The new business site has been recently-landscaped and refurbished, making the site more professional for her customers.

“It’s in my blood,” she said. “My family has owned construction companies and storage facilities, and I’ve always helped them pay their bills and manage the daily duties. My family was my biggest contributor to me going on my own.”

You can reach White at 843-538-4010.