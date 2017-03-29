White Glove Gang Offers Expertise to Bedon-Lucas House and Little Library

The South Carolina Federation of Museums (SCFM) White Glove Gang (WGG) assisted the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society this past week during the SCFM conference held in Walterboro. The White Glove Gang has helped South Carolina museums and cultural organizations with collection care projects through a day of hands-on volunteer service since 2012. So far, the group has assisted The Georgetown County Museum, The Museum (Greenwood, SC), The National Steeplechase Museum and the Marion County Museum in Camden.

The trained volunteers are excited to be able to come into a place and help out organizations that are low on manpower or are exclusively run by volunteers, such as CCHAPS. Some of the things the WGG has assisted other places in have been making padded hangers for textiles, adding protective archival barriers to exhibition display cases, completing collection inventories, object numbering, storage projects including re-housing of objects into archival boxes, cleaning Plexiglas cases and other exhibition furniture, and assisting the archival processing and data entry.

The ten member group spent an entire day between the Bedon-Lucas House and the Little Library. The first part of the day was spent making an inventory of all the artifacts that are currently on display in the 1820’s house. They also reorganized all of the society’s storage areas making it easier to access. The most important work of the day was making a complete inventory of the files that once belonged to Laura Lynn Hughes that are kept in the Little Library. Decades worth of information and work are now catalogs and stored properly for others to be able to enjoy. “The work that the White Glove Gang did for CCHAPS is absolutely incredible. They were able to complete work that would be impossible for us to be able to complete within the year. We are so fortunate to be able to have such an experienced group to come and volunteer for our organization”, said Local Historian Sarah Miller.

The White Glove Gang is made up of members of SCFM from across the state. They contact folks ahead of the conference to see where their experience will be best used. They loved learning about the Bedon-Lucas House and Little Library, praising CCHAPS for the preservation work that has been done by such a small organization. Ashley Oswald, a WGG member from the Aiken Historical Museum, enjoyed being able to see the artifacts held within the walls of the Bedon-Lucas House. “Coming to participate in a White Glove Gang event offers me time outside of my everyday museum work. Sometimes, it is easier helping others organize their things that may seem so very overwhelming to small organizations. We are also very fortunate to have Hollinger Metal Edge donate resource supplies so we are able to come into places and help.

For more information on the Bedon-Lucas House and the Little Library please contact CCHAPSS at www.cchaps.com. Tours are available upon request.