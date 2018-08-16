Whitaker named new women’s assistant basketball coach for USC Salk

USC Salkehatchie announced that Hannah Whitaker as the assistant coach for the new Women’s Basketball Program for the 2018-19 season. Coach Whitaker will be joining head women’s basketball coach Glen Mayo. Coach Mayo is well known at Salk as he was the men’s assistant basketball coach this past season.

Coach Whitaker began her college basketball career at Dodge City Community College in 2013. While there she made an appearance in the conference tournament as well as achieve a winning season record, making 2nd team all-conference and placing 8th in the “National top 10”. She then transferred to Oklahoma Panhandle State University for her junior and senior season in 2015 where she earned her Health and Physical Education and Psychology degree. Whitaker is originally from Tribune, KS.

Whitaker made the decision to come to Salk mainly because of the amazing opportunity, as being a first year coach and feels that she will fit in well. “Coach Mayo is going to be and has already been a great mentor and leader which allows me to build on great experience as a coach. As we all know, this is the first year for the Women’s Basketball Program at Salk, as well as Coach Mayo’s first year on the women’s side. We work extremely well together which helps things run smoothly. I am truly blessed to be here,” said Coach Whitaker.

Coach Mayo has recruited a great group of girls and just like any other team, they will have some work to do. Coach Whitaker said, “We all know as a coaching staff and team that we have a long way to go, but with determination and dedication we can make this year memorable.”