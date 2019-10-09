When I Look Back

Pastor Craig Crosby

Refuge Church

scraigcrosby@gmail.com

In the midst of your greatest struggles. It can be very hard to see what God is doing. You’re just consumed by the pain. It’s not that you don’t think God has a purpose for everything. You’re just trying to survive the next minute of misery.

Trust me, I’ve been there on many occasions. I was just trying to stay strong. I was just trying to keep the faith. All I could do was hope God would rescue me from my misery. I kept believing God would work all things together for my good and His glory. I just kept seeking to love God and lift God in everything I pursued.

When I look back I remember the breath taking pain. Pain that no longer has me totally under its control. When I look back I see God was at work the entire time. He was piecing together the new me, my family and my ministry. Yes, when I look back I see God was working even more both in and through the pain. When I look back I see a God who carried me through so He could carry me to this place of greater blessing.

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.” Romans 8:28

Craig Crosby is the senior pastor of Refuge Church of Walterboro. They are located at 203 Eddie Chasteen Dr. Sunday Services are 9:15 & 11am. Come as you are, Never leave the same!