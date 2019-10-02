What is this Prayer Thing About

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

Revtpolk@gmail.com

Most churches in America could scarcely be called a house of prayer. At best they might be called a teaching center or a social center. What the Church needs today is not more machinery or even better methods but for people to pray! On a scale of 1 – 5, how would you rate your prayer life? It doesn’t matter if it’s athletics or academics or on the job, there are shortcuts to success. We must practice and work hard in order to achieve and there are no substitutes for persistence. Your potential will only be reached through persistent efforts. Is prayer any different?

All habits will need to be cultivated and discipline must be developed. In Luke 18, a persistent widow will not stop asking a judge for his help. The judge sees that she gets her justice because she is constantly asking her requests! It shows us what praying hard looks like to us. Each one of us has probably felt like giving up on seeing answers to our prayers. We must believe that praying hard is praying through and if you pray through, God will come through. If you don’t Pray you won’t stay! If you don’t fast you won’t last!

Maybe you have stopped praying, maybe not altogether, but we have quit praying for certain things. Things that God had laid on our heart! Things like seeing a loved one saved or a marriage restored. Don’t stop yet! We must pray until God answers, no matter how long it takes. Since desperate times call for desperate measures, then get desperate and start praying hard. Forget about protocol and drop to your knees and pray for the impossible. How desperate are you for the miracle? How long and loud will you knock on the door of opportunity? You had to work like it depends on you and pray like it depends on God.