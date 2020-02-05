Westbury’s Ace Hardware adds Benjamin Moore Paints

The Walterboro community will now have access to North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand

Westbury’s Ace Hardware is excited to announce the addition of Benjamin Moore. On January 1, 2020, homeowners now have access to an assortment of premium interior and exterior Benjamin Moore paints.

Since 1883, Benjamin Moore is a top choice among DIY customers, professional painters, and interior designers, for its extensive product and color offerings. As part of this expanded relationship with Benjamin Moore, Ace Hardware is now the largest national retailer to carry Benjamin Moore paints, which are available exclusively to the independent retail channel.

“At Westbury’s Ace Hardware, we are thrilled to announce the addition of Benjamin Moore,” said Richard Westbury, owner of Westbury’s Ace Hardware. “The brand perfectly fits Ace’s focus on offering the best in service, convenience, and quality, and we are excited for the community to have access to an exceptional selection of paints available in more than 3,500 colors.”

Westbury’s Ace Hardware has a long-standing history of providing award-winning, helpful service to our neighbors and is committed to helping them complete their paint projects successfully. This includes the Extra Mile Promise®, a guarantee that Ace has the expert advice and supplies needed to help consumers successfully tackle any paint project with just one trip to the store or delivery is free.

In addition to expert help and advice in-store, consumers can visit ThePaintStudio.com to explore colors, find inspiration, get tips, and use tools such as the paint visualizer for their next painting project.

*The Extra Mile Promise applies to all brands of paint and paint supplies available at Ace and is only applicable with the original paint purchase receipt showing the purchase of a minimum of one gallon of paint. Please visit www.acehardware.com/extramilepromise/gurantee for complete guarantee terms and conditions.