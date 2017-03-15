I Went Out and Bought a Thousand Marbles

It is funny how a thousand marbles can help keep life in perspective. Like an ever flowing waterfall, life is constantly coming at us from upstream and then flowing past us. We finish one day, go to bed, and then wake up and another day is upon us.

Life marches on whether we want to recognize it or not. Yesterday has been spent, but today is still available. Although none of us know how many tomorrows we have to spend, we assume we have many.

One of my favorite stories is the story of an elderly man and his experience with a thousand marbles. It is told in the first person by a ham radio operator:

“The older I get, the more I enjoy Saturday mornings. Perhaps it’s the quiet solitude that comes with being the first to rise or maybe it’s the unbounded joy of not having to be at work. Either way, the first few hours of a Saturday morning are most enjoyable. A few weeks ago I was shuffling around the basement shack with a steaming cup of coffee in one hand and the morning paper in the other. What began as a typical Saturday morning turned into one of those lessons that life seems to hand you from time to time.

“I turned the dial up into the phone portion of the band of my ham radio in order to listen to a Saturday morning swap net. Along the way I came across an older sounding chap with a tremendous signal and a golden voice. You know the kind. He sounded like he should be in the broadcasting business. And he was telling whoever he was talking with something about a thousand marbles. I was intrigued and stopped to listen to what he had to say.

“‘Well Tom, it sure sounds like you’re busy with your job and I am sure they pay you well, but it is a shame that you’ve been away from home and your family so much. Hard to believe a young fella should have to work 60 or 70 hours a week to make ends meet. Too bad you missed your daughter’s dance recital.’

“He continued, ‘Let me tell you something Tom, something that has helped me to keep a good perspective on my own priorities.’ And that is when he began to explain his theory of ‘A thousand marbles.’ ‘You see,’ he said, ‘I sat down one day and I did a little arithmetic. The average person lives about 75 years. I know some live more, some live less, but on average, folks live about 75 years.’

“‘Now then I multiplied 75 times 52 and I came up with 3900, which is the number of Saturdays the average person has in their entire lifetime. Now stick with me Tom, I am getting to the important part. It took me until I was 55 years old to think about all this in any detail. And by that time I had lived through over 2800 Saturdays and I got to thinking that if I live to be 75, I only had about a thousand of them left to enjoy.

“‘So I went to a toy store and I bought every single marble they had and I ended up having to visit three toy stores to round up 1000 marbles. I took them home, put them inside a large clear plastic container right here in the shack next to my gear and every Saturday since then I’ve taken one marble out and I have thrown it away.

“‘I found that by watching the marbles diminish, I focused more on what was really important in my life. There’s nothing like watching your time here on earth run out to help you keep your priorities straight.

“‘Now let me tell you one last thing before I sign off with you and take my lovely wife out to breakfast. This morning, I took the very last marble out of the container. I figure if I make it until next Saturday, then I have been given a little extra time. And the one thing that we can all use is a little more time.

“‘It’s nice to meet you Tom, I hope you spend more time with your family and I hope to meet you again somewhere on this band.’”

“You could have heard a pin drop on the band when this fella signed off. I guess he gave us all a lot to think about. I had planned to work on the antenna that morning and then I was going to meet up with a few hams to work on the next club newsletter.

“Instead I went upstairs and woke up my wife with a kiss. ‘Come on Honey, I’m taking you and the kids to breakfast.’ ‘What brought this on?’ she asked with a smile. ‘Oh nothing special. It’s just been a long time since we spent a Saturday together with the kids. Hey, can we stop at a toy store while we’re out? I need to buy some marbles.’”

What a story! The elderly man broke his life into units and used marbles so he could visually measure his life as he was spending it. The exercise of lifting a marble and throwing it away kept him in touch with his priorities by reminding him that someday the container will be empty. Someday his life will be spent.

Too often we fly through week after week or month after month not ever stopping to assess where we are in our life. We lose touch with our priorities in our life because we are too busy to stay focused. Picking up a marble and throwing it away caused this gentleman to focus and reassess his life on a weekly basis. What a great exercise!

A few years ago I counted the number of weeks I have left if I live to my life expectancy and it came up at 1111. I bought 1111 marbles and now I throw one away each Sunday and reflect on the previous week I just spent.

My challenge to you today is to create a habit such as the marbles to cause you to stop and assess where you are in your life. Write down your priorities and then budget your time to accomplish them.

We don’t know how many marbles are left in our container, but we do know that we have one less than we did a week ago. Recognize that our days are passing quickly. Live each week and each day to its fullest and make time for what is important to you. Live your priorities while you still have life.

Just a thought…

Rick Kraft is a motivational speaker, a syndicated columnist, a published author, and an attorney. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org.