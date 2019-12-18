Weber named top firefighter of the year for CCFR

A Walterboro resident who says fighting fire is a part of his family legacy has been named the Career Firefighter of the Year for the county’s largest firefighting agency.

Shane Weber is the 2019 Career Firefighter for Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Weber was given the honor during fire rescue’s annual holiday dinner, held earlier this month. Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) is a countywide firefighting and emergency response agency.

There is approximately 91 full-time career (paid) firefighters and paramedics who are employed by CCFR. This is the pool in which Weber was chosen.

Weber says he doesn’t know why he was selected for the agency’s top honor, but he said he is very grateful to receive it. “I love my job. I absolutely love it,” he said on Sunday. “My favorite thing about it is running the calls and helping people.”

Weber, 30, is a native of Jasper County. He has worked for Colleton County Fire-Rescue as a dually-certified firefighter and EMT/paramedic for eight years. Before coming to Colleton County, his 14-year firefighting career began in Beaufort in Lady’s Island. He also served as a paid firefighter and EMT in Columbia. When asked why he chose to become a firefighter, he said this line of service is a “family business.” His father is a retired firefighter, as are his two brothers. His grandfather is also a firetruck mechanic. “It’s what I’ve been around my entire life,” he said. “I really do appreciate being named this, and I don’t know why I was picked. But I enjoy my job, and I’m one small piece of the puzzle.”

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Director/Chief Barry McRoy says Weber was chosen for the honor because he goes “well-above what is required of him.”

“Shane is an exceptional firefighter,” said McRoy. “We have many who fall into that category, but Shane goes well above what is required of him. He is an energetic, compassionate, caring, and dedicated Firefighter-EMT. He excels in his skills providing a variety of services to those in need, including firefighting, rescue and emergency medical.

“Shane loves this profession, and it shows in his commitment.”

McRoy says that, in addition to working his normal 40-hour shifts at CCFR, he also works extra time to help cover openings in the department. He also works extra hours to respond to emergencies in the community when he is off-duty.

“He is very deserving of this award, and he makes us all proud each day,” said McRoy.

In addition to the career firefighters and EMT’s/paramedics at Colleton County Fire-Rescue, there are also 160 full-time volunteers in the agency. Of these volunteers, Kevin Morales was chosen as the 2019 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Morales is a recent graduate of Colleton County High School and a current student at the University of South Carolina – Bluffton. (See related story in this issue).