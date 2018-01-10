Weather Delays for CCHS Basketball Teams

For both the varsity girls and boys basketball teams, winter break for them was not much of a break. Both teams competed in tournaments over the break with big plans to kick off 2018 with their regularly scheduled season beginning January 5th, however due to inclement weather all games for the Cougars have been cancelled through Wednesday January 10th due to some roads being unsafe to travel down. The Cougars will be rescheduling games against Ridgeland High School and Cane Bay High School. Friday December 12th, the Cougars will travel to Beaufort and play in their first game of 2018.

Here is a quick recap for the CCHS Varsity Boys Basketball Team. The Cougars have been on top of their game this season with several victories after a slow start. During the two tournaments the Cougars competed in over winter break the Cougars kicked off the first tournament, the Woodland Christmas Tournament, falling short against First Baptist with a score of 81-70. The next two nights the Cougars were able to redeem themselves with a victory against St. Johns and Augusta Christian High School. The second tournament, the Orangeburg Sweet 16, again played three games, two of which were victories against Bethune-Bowman and Kingstree High School but fell short during their final match against Orangeburg-Wilkinson with only a five-point difference. There have been several stand out players so far this season for the Cougars including Senior De’iajae Ferguson who is currently leading the Cougars in points for the season and averages 13.9 points per game. Closely following Ferguson is Senior Nyeem Green who averages 12.3 points per game. There are several other Cougars to watch as they begin their regular season on December 12th.

Here is a quick recap for the CCHS Varsity Girls Basketball Team. The Lady Cougars competed in the Charleston Invitational Tournament at Porter-Gaud High School on Wednesday December 27th-29th. Before Christmas break, the Lady Cougars played in a season game against Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School where they secured a win with a final score of 48-28. During the tournament, they were defeated during the first match against North Oconee Academy but were able to redeem themselves the following night as they face Bulloch Academy and secured a victory. That was the only victory for the Lady Cougars during the tournament as they were again defeated the last night when they played Palmetto Christian with a final score of 41-26. This season the Lady Cougars have struggled to maintain consistency in leadership amongst the team but players to watch this season include Shantasia Allen, Omari Kirkland, Scha’Mari Stephens, Ashley Bowman, and Kari Edwards who have all lead the score boards during games this season. The Lady Cougars will also return to their regular season on January 12th against Beaufort Academy.