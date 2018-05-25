Weapon found on school grounds

On May 24th, 2018, at approx. 1:00 PM the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office SRO was notified by a school administrator that several students were smoking in a stairwell of Colleton County Middle School. The administrator requested that the SRO make contact with the juvenile student and escort him to the office. SRO did make contact with the juvenile and he was escorted by the SRO to the office where administrators spoke with the juvenile. Upon the administrator looking in the juveniles’ book bag a pistol was located. The SRO was present when the handgun was located and immediately took possession of that handgun.

The juvenile was arrested and the guardian of the juvenile was notified by administrators. The guardian met investigators at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Annex. The juvenile was transported to the Annex where he was processed and then transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Facility in Columbia where he is being held on the charge of Bringing a Weapon on School Grounds.