We Serve a Risen Savior

Easter morning can be filled with excitement for many, especially children, who often await the arrival of the much anticipated Easter Bunny but that is not what the day is meant to be celebrated for. Although the tradition of Easter has changed over the years, in many small churches all over Colleton County, the tradition of a Easter Sunrise Service is still held. “Over 2,000 years ago, on a hill called Calvary, human history experienced its darkest day,” Cottageville Baptist Church Pastor Daryl Erwin said, “The day Jesus was crucified, the sky turned dark. All hope was lost.” How could something that occurred over 2,000 years ago in a place far away from here effect our lives? “Sometimes in our lives today, we feel the same way” Pastor Erwin said, “We are so busy, and we seem to struggle to keep up with everything that needs to get done. Many of us struggle with self-worth and self-esteem issues, always feeling like we fall short of people’s expectations. And sometimes, the “night” seems to be darker than ever, with no hope in sight.” This is the premise behind a Sunrise Service on Easter. “That is why we celebrate Resurrection Sunday with a Sunrise Service,” Pastor Erwin said, “When the sun came up on that day, the world realize that Jesus was ALIVE!! And with that realization, came the truth that HOPE was alive!! Because Jesus was able to conquer death, Hell, and the grave, He can SURELY deliver us through our darkest nights and toughest times!! Jesus is alive, and the same power that resurrected Him from the dead is available to us!! And THAT is worth celebrating!