Ways to explore the beautiful Edisto River

The Lowcountry is home to many waterways to explore. From rivers to oceans, Colleton County is home to the great Ace Basin and we pride ourselves on the natural resources that abound within.

The Edisto River is America’s longest blackwater riverways and runs along the bordering edge of Colleton County. It is home to many species and a place to call home for many Colletonians. If you have ever wanted to explore the Edisto River, perhaps by kayaking along the beautiful shore lines or tubing down a two mile stretch, but never really knew how a new and upcoming water sport outfitting company may be just what you are looking for.

Established in 2016, Edisto River Adventures was founded by Earl Johnston and his family. According to Johnston, he and his wife took a chance, and here they are two years later busier than they ever could of imagined. Edisto River Adventures is the only water sporting outfitter on the Edisto River serving the Lowcountry. Located directly on Edisto River, they have the perfect setup for kayaking, tubing, and now recently added paddling boarding on the Edisto River. With summer being one of their busiest seasons, Johnston said, “We average 300-500 tube rentals per week.”

Most of Johnston’s customers heard about his company through social media and word of mouth. Johnston’s company has become a popular attraction for the lovers of the Edisto as he has become not only a water sport rental company but also offers guided tours and is able to map out extended camping trips for your outdoor adventures. Johnston is also involved in the new canoeing and kayak tracking map that showcases the 60 miles track of the Edisto River.

Sometimes the greatest adventures can be found in your backyard. The Edisto River is in the backyard of the Lowcountry and if you have ever wanted to explore it but perhaps did not have the proper equipment to do so, Edisto River Adventures is just the place to visit. They are located at 153 Gator Walk, Ridgeville which is just a few miles away from Givhans Ferry State Park. For additional information or to learn more about water sport opportunities on the Edisto River, you can visit their website at www.edistoriveradventures.com.