Warming Center Ministry of Colleton County

This winter have been extremely harsh for those without a warm place to stay at night. Finding shelter from the cold weather can be hard in small towns for those who are homeless or temporary displaced from their homes. Without the support of family or friends many are forced to spend these cold nights outdoors. Remembering that old faithful saying, “The doors of the church are open” is proving to be a saving grace for those in need of shelter from the cold.

Several churches came together and joined forces to create a Warming Center Ministry. The Warming Center Ministry of Colleton County mission is to enhance quality of life by providing safe, emergency shelter during frigid nights for persons seeking temporary shelter. Guests are provided with the ability to sleep in a safe, warm environment to include a meal, personal hygiene items and supportive resources for long term assistance with permanent housing, medical /psychological /spiritual needs and job search.

The Warming Center Ministry is a faith based joint venture comprised of the participation of members and Pastors of Colleton County’s houses of worship. “We all came together to fulfill the Mission of the church,” said Rev. Leon Maxwell, of St. Peter’s AME Church. “We realize as Christians we are responsible to help those who are less fortunate than we are,” says Maxwell. The ministry is a collaboration between St. Peter’s AME (Rev. Leon Maxwell), Rock of Ages CME (Rev. Edward Moultrie, Sr.), St. Peter’s CME (Rev. Michelle Williams), Mt. Zion AME (Rev. Charles Miles), White Hall AME (Rev. Jack Lewis, Jr.), and New Salem CME (Rev. Sandra Winfield) churches collectively. “The church is designed to be a safe haven and a refuge, I consider it a blessing to help those in need,” said Ruby Aiken, RN of Rock of Ages CME. “Each church has provided resources to make this ministry a success not to mention the generous donation of food items for our guest from McDonald’s and Hardees,” says Aiken.

The Warming Center Ministry of Colleton County is located at The Eugen Cryer Jr. Educational Family Life Center, 302 Fishburne Street in Walterboro at St. Peter’s AME Church on Wichman St. The Warming Center is open from 7:00 pm-8:00 am on frigid nights when temperatures fall below 32 degrees. Guests must arrive before 9 pm unless accompanied by police officer. For safety reasons, guests are not allowed to leave once they enter the Warming Center. If you have any questions, please contact Rev. Leon Maxwell of St. Peter’s AME Church at 843-549-6412 for more information. “We have received very positive feedback from the homeless themselves thanking us for remembering them and leading a helping hand,” said Aiken.