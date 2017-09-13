Warhawks Volleyball Won a Battle

The Colleton Prep Warhawks volleyball team traveled to St Andrews School for a varsity only match on Tuesday, September 5. The match was a true battle in every sense of the word. In a tight first set, the Warhawks edged St Andrews 26-24 to take the lead in the best of five games. CPA jumped out early in the second taking that set 25-19. St Andrews battled their way back taking the next two sets 25-22 and 25-23 forcing the fifth and final set. The Warhawks showed their strength beating St Andrews 15-10 to win the match. “Being off for the holiday hurt us a little, but should be fine next match.” Said CPA head coach Ashley Finney. Weslin Jones led the Warhawks in aces from the serve with eight. Ella Nolte added six of her own on the night. Langley Harter once again showed her spiking power with 14 kills. Nolte put away 10 of her own as Jones hammered 8 down.

On Thursday, Hurricane Irma would get the victory as the Match between CPA and Hilton Head prep was cancelled. The match is rescheduled for October 16.