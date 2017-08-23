Warhawks Volleyball too strong for DA

By Brian Benton

Despite having a young squad, the Colleton Prep Warhawks are not lacking in power. On Thursday, August 17, CPA hosted Dorchester Academy in a match between the varsity and the JV. In the first two sets of the varsity match, the Warhawks serve was unstoppable earning them 25-12 wins in both sets. DA finally was able to shake the Warhawks taking the third set 25-20, but that would be the last for DA. CPA once again proved to be too strong in the fourth set winning 25-18 giving the Warhawks them an opening victory to start off the season. Jessica Hughes topped CPA at the service line with 11 aces on the night. Weslin Jones added a strong 8. Langley Harter and Ella Nolte led the way at the net with Harter being set up with 10 kills followed by Nolte with seven. Jones added 6 kills of her own. Nolte was the strong blocking defense at the net with five blocks.

In the JV match, CPA would also prove too much for Dorchester. With an even younger squad, the Warhawks’ serve was the difference. Bailee Stanley earned 8 aces in the two matches that were played. Jordan Slocum added 5 of her own in the 25-20 and 25-12 win. Stanley slammed 4 kills on the night as Linley Jones added two.