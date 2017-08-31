Warhawks Ace Their Way to Trophy

On Tuesday, August 22, the Colleton Prep Lady Warhawks volleyball team traveled to the Raiders of Dorchester Academy for a rematch of the first game of the season. The Warhawks took the victory in the first meeting three sets to one. The power of CPA’s serve and their strength in net play would once again be the factor. The Warhawks swept the Raiders 25-16, 25-17, and 25-23. “We showed a lot of improvement from our first match. We had a great come from behind win in the third set.” Said CPA head coach Ashley Finney. Emily Wilson led the Warhawks from the serve with an astounding 12 aces. Wilson had an equally impressive mark with 23 assists from the floor. Langley Harter showed her domination at the net with 15 kills on the night.

In the earlier JV match, the CPA JV team showed they were equal to the test taking the victory over DA’s JV squad 25-17 and 25-9. Once again, the difference maker was from the service line with 24 of the possible 50 points coming from aces. Caroline Jones led the team with 9 aces followed by Cassie Craven with 6 and Taylor Tomedolskey with 5. Bailee Stanley and Linley Jones added four kills apiece on the night.

The Warhawks took part in the PRTC Invitational of the weekend of August 26. In the first match of pool play, the Warhawks split with John Paul II losing the first match 19-25 and winning the second 25-16. In the second match of pool play, CPA took the court facing 4A High School Cane Bay. The Warhawks showed fight in them splitting the two games 18-25 and 25-23. Lake Marion was the third opponent for CPA. The Warhawks dominated this match taking both sets 25-12 and 25-19. In the final pool play match, the Warhawks took the court against Cathedral. The Warhawks showed a little fatigue as they dropped both sets 16-25 and 10-25. With pool play matches finished, CPA was placed as the number two seed in the bronze bracket. In the first match of bracket play, CPA faced usual powerhouse Bishop England. That would not deter the Warhawks though. Bishop England took the first set 21-25, but that would not stop the Warhawks as they fought back winning the next to sets 25-16 and 15-7 sending them to the bracket finals against Wade Hampton. In the final match, CPA swept Wade Hampton 25-15 in both sets to win first place in the bronze bracket. Once again, it was the powerful serves from the Warhawks that led them to wins. CPA had a staggering 82 aces in the six matches played at the tournament. Langley Harter showed her force at the net with 41 kills for the tournament.