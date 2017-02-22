Warhawk Softball Ready to Repeat

By Herb Bailey

The magical ride the CPA Lady Warhawk softball team went on last year, winning the title, has been engrained in the memory of players and fans; but as in everything in sports, is it what you have done lately? So not so new Head Coach Ken Wilson gathered the lady Warhawks together Feb. 19 for a practice and chatted about the upcoming season. Coach Wilson said, “I coached six or seven years ago and took two years off and I am ready to get this season going. I am excited to be back because it is a passion of mine. I hope we can win it all again but we did lose three key players from last years squad. We have some young girls coming up with two key seniors Haley Wilson and Penelope Teton.”

Coach Martin was involved with coaching a JV team that lost only eight games in four years. His coaching experience seems to be a good fit for the program. Martin said, “A lot of work has gone into the playing field so we are excited to get going. We will have the two key seniors in Hayley and Penelope who both were All States last year and five sophomores. Hopefully we will have a good year building the team around our seniors.”

The CPA softball program begins the 2017 campaign in the JDA Softball Tournament on Feb. 23-24. They then have some practice time until Mar. 11 when they will compete in the SCISA Tournament. On Mar. 15 all the new improvements on their softball field will be unveiled as they play John Paul II with a 4:30 pm first pitch. The defending champs will count on their All States to come close to what they achieved a year ago.