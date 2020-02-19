War Hawks wrap up season

The Colleton Prep War Hawk Wrestling team wrapped up their season this past Saturday. They traveled to Cardinal Newman to compete in the SCISA Individual State Tournament. There were a total of 10 schools that participated.

The War Hawks had three wrestlers to compete in the tournament: Nathaniel Bluebaugh(120), Gavin Padgett(126), and Francis Bluebaugh(132). Even though the War Hawks didn’t win any of their matches Saturday, they wrestled well and paved the way for the next season with experience. Francis will be the only senior that the War Hawks lose next year.

CPA War Hawk Head Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “I really enjoyed coaching them this year, it’s a long process, but my stress and anxiety level are almost non-existent compared to public school.”

Coach Burke started coaching Middle School/Junior Varsity War Hawk Soccer on Wednesday. Most of his wrestlers will be playing too. “I guess they like me being their coach,” added Coach Burke.