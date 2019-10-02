War Hawks with another win

The Colleton Prep War Hawk Varsity Football team came out and played hard Friday night beating Spartanburg Christian Academy Warriors, 33 to 22. CPA War Hawk Head Varsity Football Coach Greg Langdale said, “They always give everything they got and leave it all on the field.”

Defensively the War Hawks came out ready to hit. Coach Langdale says he was proud of two freshmen, Gus Warren, and Noah Catterton, who combined for four sacks for the night. Will Dandridge and David McMillen did a good job along the defensive line shutting down the Warriors running game. Hunter Hudson and Jacob Breland had a lot of big defensive plays for the War Hawks, especially a big interception late in the fourth by Hudson. Defensive stats: Breland had seven tackles, Hudson had nine tackles, and one interception and Warren and Catterton had two sacks a piece.

The War Hawks offense did a good job tonight on their running game. Jordan Crosby did well and made some big runs. Also Drew Murdaugh did a great job of establishing the power game between tackles that helped set up some outside runs for Riley Smoak and Connor Morris. Offensive stats: Murdaugh had ten carriers for 71 yards and two touchdowns, Morris had six carries for 61 yards, Crosby had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Smoak had eight carries for 48 yards.

Langdale added, “This was a big region win for us, but the players and coaches know that we did not play our best football. We can’t let this win cover up our mistakes. We have a lot of stuff to work on this week, and we have to get it corrected to become the team we know we can be.”

The War Hawks will be traveling to Savannah Friday night to have another tough region game against Bethesda Academy at 7:30 pm. Come out and support these young men as they look to bring home another region win!