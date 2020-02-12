War Hawks take match

The Colleton Prep War Hawk Wrestling team traveled to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School last Tuesday that was originally slated for a tri-match but ended up a one on one dual meet. Fairfield Central could not attend because of the flu virus. The match was recorded on a live stream thru Facebook and Orangeburg Schools sports network. The War Hawks came home with a victory over Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 30-21. CPA War Hawk Head Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “The kids were excited to have their match recorded live, they couldn’t wait to get back on the bus to watch their matches.”

Match results:

(113) Carter Sims(CPA) pin over Trenton Wren(OW)

(126) Gavin Padgett(CPA) forfeit

(132) Nathaniel Bluebaugh(CPA) pin over Amara Johnson(OW)

(138) Francis Blubaugh(CPA) pin over Avery Folk(OW)

(152) Ryan McMillen(CPA) forfeit

(170) Jason Singleton(OW) decision over Thomas Craven(CPA) 7-4

(182) Jacob Brown(OW) pin over Jackson Sims(CPA)

The War Hawks will travel to Cardinal Newman on Saturday to compete in the SCISA Individual State Tournament. Good luck, War Hawks!