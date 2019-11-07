War Hawks finish the regular season with a win

Colleton Prep War Hawks wrapped up their regular season at home Friday with a big win against a very well talented and well-coached team. They beat John Paul II, 44 to 14.

Coach Myers (JPII Head Football Coach) and his staff had their team well prepared and ready to play. It took a good game on the War Hawk side to win. CPA War Hawk Head Varsity Football Coach Greg Langdale said, “Thankfully, we were able to play our most complete game of the season. I was especially proud of our offensive line play tonight. Our line got after it tonight, and we were able to run the ball well. Jordan Crosby did an outstanding job running the ball tonight. He was able to run big chunks of yardage all night. Crosby and Drew Murdaugh were able to set the tone early by running the ball hard. We had 13 players carry the ball tonight, and all of them ran the ball hard.” Offensive stats: Jordan Crosby had 18 carries for 248 yards, and two touchdowns and Drew Murdaugh had 11 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown.

War Hawk defense played well. Coach Langdale added, “I can’t say enough about the job Coach Bill Kinard and Coach Jeremy Langdale did with the defensive scheme tonight. They had our defense well prepared, and the players did a great job of executing the game plan on defense. Our guys came out on defense and were flying to the ball. Our front line of Will Dandridge, Nick Harvey, David McMillen, Gus Warren, Noah Catterton, and Mason Jolly did a great job of stopping the run. Hunter Hudson and Jacob Breland once again had good games at Linebacker. Our effort was great tonight. The type of effort we played tonight will be the kind we will need in the playoffs.” Defensive stats: Jacob Breland had seven tackles, Hunter Hudson and Drew Murdaugh had six tackles each, and Gus Warren had five tackles for the night.

The War Hawks will start their playoff game on the road Friday night against Carolina Academy at 7:30 pm. Come out and support these young men in their first round of playoffs.