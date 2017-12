War Hawks Continue to Grow

The CPA Boy’s Basketball Team is continuing to grow and work together as a team but the War Hawks are still waiting for all the pieces to fall into place. Last week the War Hawks played Patrick Henry, in a tight game, with only one point short of a tied game, the War Hawks were defeated with a final score of 54-53. The War Hawks have been led by Brandon Polk, who scored 26 during the game against Patrick Henry. The War Hawks have seen a vast improvement, as the team has faced several challenges this season, but unfortunately, they have not found their niche yet.

The War Hawks played Beaufort Academy on Friday December 15th at an away match. This was the last game before winter break for the War Hawks, who again played hard but were unable to get enough lead to secure a win. The final score for the game was 45 to 36. A big hit for the War Hawks was the Eagles who made 9 out of 10 free throws that ended up closing out the game. “You can see it, we are so close just haven’t grabbed the ring yet,” Head Coach Brown said. Two players who have continued to show leadership in the games, led the War Hawks against Beaufort Academy, Brandon Polk lead in points with a total of 15 points scored followed by John Tomedolskey who scored 8 points and had 4 steals for the game. “We talked after the game and we agreed that our moral victories are over and it is time to finish the job,” Coach Brown said. The break, will be a good time for the War Hawks to take some time to reflect and continue to build their team and hopefully secure a victory when they return. “The Christmas break will allow us to catch up as we got a late start at the beginning of the season,” Coach Brown said.

The War Hawks will return to the courts and their regular season on Wednesday January 3rd, where they will have a home game against John Paul II, where hopefully they come back from the defeats seen so far in the season.