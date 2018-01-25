War Hawks Continue to Face Defeat

The Colleton Prep War Hawks have had a tough season so far. The previous week the War Hawks played in three games. The first game was against Thomas Heyward Academy, where due to illness the Hawks were not up to par ultimately costing them the game with a final score of THA 64- CPA 38. The next game was against Hilton Head Christian Academy where the War Hawks lost their momentum towards the end of the game and were outscored by the Eagles with a final score of HHCA 42- CPA 33. The War Hawks ended the week facing St. Andrews Academy and although they regained players who were ill in previous games, and unforeseen injury cost the War Hawks another player. Although the War Hawks fought, they were unable to defeat their opponents again and lost with a final score of SSA 64- CPA 28.

Last week the War Hawks again were faced with three games: Tuesday January 16th (away) against Bethesda, Friday January 19th (home) against Hilton Head Prep, and Saturday January 20th (home) against John Paul. With the War Hawks facing two of the top 2A teams in the region, this was also a hard week for CPA. The first game of the week was against Bethesda Academy where the War Hawks struggled against their quick offense. Although the War Hawks were able to hold their own during the second half, the damage from the first half sealed their fate as Bethesda defeated CPA with a final score of BA 70- CPA 30. During the game Jason Dennis lead the War Hawks with 13 points followed by Brandon Polk who scored 10 points.

The second game of the week was against Hilton Head Prep at home, where HHP came in with a quick offense scoring 60 points in the first half. This again left the War Hawks at a loss with a final score of HHP 88 to CPA 21. Leading the War Hawks during this game was Dennis again who scored 8 points during the game. With a tough two losses, the War Hawks faced John Paul II as their final game of the week at home. John Paul II also came out with a quick lead and continue that same lead throughout the game to lead them into a victory and a third loss for the War Hawks with a final score of JP 53 – CPA 26. “It was a tough week for us with the flu bug hitting us and losing one of our guards,” Coach Brown said, “The biggest thing I saw this week was there was no quit in us. We battled with two of the best teams in the state and played our best defensive game on Saturday. We have nine games left and our best basketball is still to come.”