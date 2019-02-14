Wanted man found near Walterboro

A man wanted by multi-law enforcement agencies on outstanding warrants was caught on Tuesday after a multi-jurisdictional manhunt.

According to information provided by the Walterboro Police Department, local officers were notified by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office that a man with several active warrants pending against him was believed to be hiding out in Walterboro.

That suspect was Anthony Hyatt. Berkeley County authorities believed he was evading authorities inside the Red Roof Inn in Walterboro.

When local officers tried to contact Hyatt, he jumped from the hotel’s second-floor balcony and fled, hiding in a large wooded area behind the hotel.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office then began helping the WPD in their search for him.

“After several hours, and a K9 track, Hyatt was not located. However, officers remained in the area,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department.

Hours later, a 911-emergency dispatcher notified officers that Hyatt was spotted near the EZ Mart on Sniders Highway. Officers again began searching for him: the search continued through Tuesday night.

Charleston County authorities also helped in the search, bringing a helicopter into the area.

On Wednesday morning, Hyatt was again spotted, this time on Sniders Highway. He was spotted climbing over a chain-link fence and continued to flee.

“After a foot pursuit, two officers from the Walterboro Police Department were able to apprehend Hyatt in the wooded area,” she said.

Throughout the search, the WPD and the CCSO kept the Colleton public notified of the ongoing manhunt.

After his arrest, Hyatt was transported to Colleton Medical Center for a medical evaluation. He was then released to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Home burglaries

A house on Bart Bellamy Lane in Cottageville was burglarized on Feb. 7th.

The unknown suspect broke into the house through a window and stole multiple electronic items and pieces of jewelry, according to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have yet been made.

In a second and unrelated burglary case, an unknown suspect brought into a house on Azalea Drive in Walterboro and stole a safe filled with cash. More than $2,000 was stolen. Additionally, a trailer hitch was stolen from that same burglary.

No suspects have yet been arrested in this burglary.

Man chokes woman, steals her cash

Deputies responded to a report of criminal domestic violence that occurred on Feb. 7th. According to an incident report filed with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a Cottageville woman called 911 and said her boyfriend assaulted her. She claims the suspect punched her, slapped her and restricted her breathing. The man also stole $200 from her while assaulting her, she told authorities.

Deputies saw marks on the woman’s neck and her shoulder was “dropping lower” than her right shoulder. She was taken to receive medical help, the report states.

The suspect in the case is a 43-year-old Cottageville man.