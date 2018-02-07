Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary Spring Walks Announced

The City of Walterboro and the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary have officially announced the 2018 Spring Series of walks in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. The City of Walterboro Tourism Director, Michelle Strickland, announced the dates for these walks last week. These walks are held in the spring of each year and serve as an educational and fun way to explore all of the ins and outs of the beautiful Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. The Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary is a nature based sanctuary that includes walking, bike, and canoe trails that you can observe all the nature and wildlife that Colleton County has to offer. The City of Walterboro recently announced the latest addition to the Wildlife Sanctuary with the new Discovery Center, with plans in place.

The 2018 Spring Walks will begin in late March and continue through mid-May 2018. The Spring Series Walks are free and open to the public.

Featured speakers for the event include Dr. Eran Kilpatrick, who is a biology professor at USC Salk. The center of Kilpatrick’s walk will include pointing our birds, flora, and fauna of the sanctuary. The second speaker will be Genia Floyd who is a member of the Mayfield Garden Club, a gardening enthusiast and her backyard is a certified wildlife habitat. During Floyd’s walk, she will be focusing on wildlife that resides in the sanctuary. The last speaker will be Charlie Sweat, who was a large part of the planning of the sanctuary. During Sweat’s walk he will be giving participants the overview of the sanctuary’s development and featured special landmarks. You can visit the City of Walterboro’s website at www.walterborosc.org to see the latest events and information that is happening within the city.