Walterboro Soccer Club Opens Registration

The Walterboro Soccer Club In House soccer season is open for registration. For interested individuals, now is the time to register your children for fall soccer through the soccer club. Registration will be open until September 5th for individuals who were born between 2006 and 2013. The In-House season will begin in September and run through early November. To register, interested individuals can visit the Walterboro Soccer Club website at www.walterborosoccerclub.com. Walterboro Soccer Club In-House Coordinator, Tim Burris, wants to really educate individuals about the In-House program and all it has to offer. “In-house means that all games and practices are held here in Walterboro at the fields on Sidney’s road,” Burris said, “Each game will be played against another Walterboro Soccer Club team. This differs from “Academy”, formerly known as travel soccer, where the team travels around the area playing teams from other cities.” In-House soccer is open to children with every level of experience. “For our in-house program, we welcome players of all skill levels,” Burris said, “If your child has never played soccer, or any sport for that matter, we would love to have you join us for a season, you will not be the only new player!” As a parent, one concern may be what you can expect if you do sign your child up for In-House. This another advantage of the In-House program , as there are set days and times that games and practices will be held which also helps with scheduling Burris explained, “Practices and Games will be Tuesday’s and Thursdays, typically 6:00 to 7:00 pm, with the possibility of an occasional game or practice on Monday, very rare. With our in-house program, we focus on having fun, teamwork and good sportsmanship. Every player will get equal playing time on the field, regardless of their experience. You should expect a worn-out player ready to sleep after a fun-filled but exhausting practice or game!” Additional information regarding the In-House program can be found on the Walterboro Soccer Club website and their Facebook page. Registration for In-House soccer is $60.00 and can be paid online. If you are still unsure about the soccer club or have additional questions, Burris said, “Call, email or text and I’ll be happy to answer your questions or even arrange for you to come out and see what soccer is all about with no commitment.”