Walterboro Soccer Club New Technical Coach

Have you noticed a new face at the Walterboro Soccer Club complex? If you’re participating in the in-house program, you have! Coach Roger is new to WSC this season.

Coach Roger has a Barca Coach Academy Certification in coaching. He also has an English FA Level 1 & 2 certification. He has a BA in Football Management as well as an English FA Level 1 in both Talent Identification and Safeguarding Children. Coach Roger also played soccer professionally in Venezuela for five years.

The Walterboro Soccer Club decided to take steps to enhance the development of its in-house soccer players in the spring of 2018. The club brought in a specialized development coach to help assess the technical skills of the in-house players as well as make sure they were adequately developed. Technical development is already an important part of the academy and select (travel) programs at the club, so WSC chose to focus the attention on the in-house program. Just three seasons after implementation, positive changes in development have already been noticed.