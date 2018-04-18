Walterboro Soccer Club Continues to Grow

The Walterboro Soccer Club has continued to grow over the past few years and this year’s Spring In-House Program has exceeded all expectations. According to Tim Burris, Walterboro Soccer Club In-House Program Coordinator, this season the Walterboro Soccer Club has 232 registered players. This number includes 54 players who are assigned to Academy/Travel ball that is separated into 2 boys and 2 girls teams. The remaining 178 players are apart of the In-House program which ranges in ages from 3 to 12 years old with 24 different competing teams. “That’s the most In-House teams we’ve ever held, so registration has been growing over the past few seasons and took a huge leap this season,” Burris said, “This is the first year we have held a U4 age group (for 3 year old’s) and it has gone very well.”

The games for Spring soccer are held on Saturday mornings at the Walterboro Soccer Club fields and so far this season, the number of coaches, players, and fans has been outstanding. “The program is going awesome this season, there has been fantastic competition in all age groups,” Burris said, “We have a host of coaches who are new to coaching, but not new to soccer, so they have brought some great experiences to our training sessions, and with so many teams and age groups it has been a ton of fun.”

The Walterboro Soccer Club will also have a spot in this years Colleton County Rice Festival as they will be handing out information on the club and upcoming opportunities including a summer soccer camp. Registration for fall soccer with become open in early summer. The Summer Soccer Camp will be held June 25th – June 28th. The camp will be broken down by age groups: U4-U6 (3-5 yr olds) 6:00pm – 7:00pm each day ($40.00) and all other ages 6:00-8:30pm each day ($75.00). The camp will be held at the Walterboro Soccer Club, 1465 Sidneys Road and families with more than one child registered will receive $10.00 off after the first child’s registered. For additional information please visit the Walterboro Soccer Club Facebook page or website www.walterborosoccerclub.org.