Walterboro Soccer Club Begins Fall In-House Season

Registration for the Walterboro Soccer Club Fall In-House Soccer program has closed and teams have been assigned. The Walterboro Soccer Club resides on a 10-acre tract located off of Sidneys Road in Walterboro where games will be held this fall on Tuesday and Thursday nights generally at 6 and 7 p.m. Teams from U6 to U12 began their first week of practice on Sept 18. According to Walterboro Soccer Club In-House Coordinator, Tim Burris, the club at this time has “twenty teams with almost 200 players.” These teams include academy teams the club also hosts.

The coaches for the Soccer Club are all volunteers with a large majority being parents. Although the Soccer Club has filled all of the Head Coach positions, Burris said, “We can always use more volunteers to assist.”

Each team is sponsored by local businesses and although the team sponsors have all been filled, there is still an opportunity to become a sign and field sponsor. To become a sponsor, businesses can go to the Walterboro Soccer Club website and fill out the sponsor form located under the sponsors tab.

Games for the Walterboro Soccer Club will begin in October and are open to the community to attend. “No matter whether you are a proponent of adult soccer or not, youth soccer is an excellent sport for young people because all players on the field have an opportunity to participate and handle the ball often, helping them build confidence and making it an extremely team oriented sport. Soccer is also a great way to improve health by lowering body fat, improving muscle tone and building flexibility. There are a lot of great sports, and I encourage young athletes to give as many as they can a try. Once they’ve given them a try they will naturally start gravitating towards the one(s) they enjoy the most,” Burris said.

Individuals who may be interested in volunteering for the Fall In-House Soccer Program can contact Burris by email burristech@lowountry.com or visit the Walterboro Soccer Club website at www.walterborosoccerclub.com.