Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139

The 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will be held in the City of Walterboro, SC on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 2:30 pm. Lineup for participants will begin at 1:30 pm on South Jefferies Boulevard near Live Oak Cemetery. The parade will proceed north on Jefferies Blvd. towards the Ivanhoe Shopping Center.

Lieutenant Commander Joseph S. Hamilton will be the Parade Marshal. LCDR Hamilton is a native of Green Pond, SC and graduated from Walterboro High School in 2001. He is a 2005 graduate of The Citadel where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

His at-sea assignments were as Operations Information Division Officer, Antisubmarine Warfare Officer, and Navigator in USS PHILIPPINE SEA (CG 58), completing three deployments in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM and ENDURING FREEDOM. He served as Operations Officer in USS RUSSELL (DDG 59), where RUSSELL executed an almost $90 Million Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability (EDSRA) and Basic Phase training cycle. He most recently completed his tour as the Executive Officer and Commanding Officer of USS PATRIOT (MCM 7), forward deployed in Sasebo, Japan, completing multiple bilateral mine countermeasures exercises with Japanese and Republic of Korea allies and a $9M DSRA.

Ashore, he earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Management and Joint Professional Military Education Phase I from the Naval Postgraduate School. His following tour was as Flag Aide to the Commander, Navy Region Midwest in Great Lakes, IL. He will begin his next tour at the Pentagon as a Staff Officer for the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV N80).

LCDR Hamilton’s decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and other campaign awards.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is sponsored by The Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139. Noble Baron L. White is the Illustrious Potentate. For participation information, please call or text H. G. Bright, Parade Chairman, at 843-217-5000.