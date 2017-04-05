Walterboro Running Club Runs the Bridge

By Cokeitha Gaddist

On Saturday, April 1 over 40,000 runners and walkers set out to tackle the Copper River Bridge Run including some of our very own runners Walterboro and the Walterboro Running Club. The goal was “GetOverIt” according to the twitter hashtag# of many runners who started gathering as early as 5:00 am for the 10K run and walk that started at 8 a.m. in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston.

“It was a blast! Going up the bridge was the worst but after that, it wasn’t so bad”, said Amanda Herdon “It was awesome seeing so many people from Walterboro participating”, she says. Walterboro Running Club top representative at the race was with Wyatt Padgett placing 693 overall with a finishing time of 44:57. Herdon welcome those interested in running or walking to join the Walterboro Running Club through Facebook or contact Holly Mardell at hollylucas55@gmail.com for more information.

On Thursday, April 6, at 6:00 pm the Walterboro Running Club’s 7th Pub Run in front of Main Street Grille. The Theme is “Spring in your step”, you are encouraged to wear your springy colors. The event is kid-friendly and free for walkers and runners, the route is a 5k (3 miles) through town with prizes for the winner. Plan to arrive early so you can sign the waiver & get a raffle ticket. Pub Run sponsors include Main Street Grille (Derek Rush), Carolina Closet Boutique (Glenda H Kay), & Colleton Museum Farmers Market who donated gift certificates to be raffled at the end of the run. Main Street Grille will have drink specials for anyone that shows their raffle ticket. The Walterboro Running club members will participate in the upcoming events: March for Babies, The Rice Run and The Rock-N-Roll Savannah 1/2 marathon in November.

The overall winner of the Copper River Bridge Run was 28 yr. old Shadrack Kipchirchir, from Colorado Springs with an official time of 28:12. He is the first American to win the race in 26 years since Jeff Cannada in 1991. Kipchirchir is Kenya born, he became an American citizen in 2010 then at age 28 in 2014 he joined the US Army. Monicah Ngige of Kenya defended her win from last year with a finishing time of 32:40. while Elvin Kibet of Ethiopia and wife of Kipchirchir came in second place with a finishing time of 32:45. The winner of the wheelchair race was James Senbeta of Illinois with an official time of 25:15.49.