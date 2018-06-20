Walterboro Resident Dr. Marco Cavazzoni Appointed To The South Carolina Aeronautics Commission

South Carolina State Senator Margie Bright Matthews announced recently the appointment of Walterboro resident, Dr. Marco Cavazzoni to the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission:

“ It is truly a blessing and a tremendous honor to have one of our very own appointed to the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission”, said Bright-Matthews.

“ Marco is a great example for young people all across South Carolina that if you work hard, develop a craft/skill set and stay focused, there is not limit to the places you can go. There are so many other stories all across South Carolina Senate District 45 of people who are doing amazing work in our communities. It makes me so proud to serve and represent the community in the South Carolina State Senate”, add Bright Matthews.

Dr. Marco Cavazzoni is the founder of MC2 in Walterboro, South Carolina. He is a senior executive with demonstrated performance in establishing and operating multiple global businesses and supply chains – to increase operational margins and market capture. Has lived and studied in five countries (Italy, France, Switzerland, Canada and US) and speaks multiple languages (Italian, French, English, some Spanish). By trade he is a Professional engineer, with Doctorate in organizational change management. Dr. Cavazzoni is a former world-ranked swimmer for Canada, the former Chairman of South Carolina Research Authority and a past South Carolina “Order of the Palmetto” recipient.