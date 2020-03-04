Walterboro Panthers heading to national stage

Local cheerleaders in Level 1, 2 and 4 of the Walterboro Panthers recently won a state ranking at a large cheerleading competition, held in February in North Carolina. Their high scores in this state contest placed them into the national competition, which is being held in July in Texas.





A local cheerleading organization is heading to a national competition stage for the second time in two years.

The Walterboro Panthers are going to San Antonio, Texas, on July 10-12th to take a spot on the national stage. The group recently competed in a state competition. Their rankings in that state-level competition gave the local cheer team enough points to move into the national competition. At that state contest, which was held Feb. 1-2 in Fayetteville, N.C., the Level 1 group of the Walterboro Panthers took fourth place and the Level 2 group won third place in the state contest.

The Level 4 group took fourth out of the nine teams that competed.

Their high scores as a team helped them qualify for nationals.

This will be the group’s second national showcase appearance in two years. In 2019, the Walterboro Panthers also earned a spot in the national competition.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Deandra Legare, a cheer mom for the Walterboro Panthers.

The Walterboro Panthers are comprised of girls from Colleton County, Hampton County, and Orangeburg County. They range in age from elementary school youth to being students at Colleton County High School. Overall, the Walterboro Panthers are part of the Champions in Motion Cheer Organization, which is headquartered out of North Carolina. There are three chapters in South Carolina, with Colleton being one of the three.

To help them get to the national competition in July, the Panthers are now selling bedsheets. The girls are also going to do car washes as a fundraiser when the weather grows warmer.

“We are getting them in the Rice Festival Parade, the Watermelon Festival Parade (Hampton County) and other community events,” said Legare.

“Competitions are a big part of the organization, where the teams travel to compete at regional, state and national levels,” said Legare. “This builds friendships, creates teamwork and makes lifetime memories.”

Brooke Lopez is the head coach for the Walterboro Panthers. She is also the manager for all of the South Carolina chapters of Champions in Motion. She drives to Walterboro from Myrtle Beach each Friday to coach the local team, which is divided into three skill levels.

The Walterboro Panthers cheer group has been in play for four years.

“These girls practice once a week and work very hard pushing themselves to their full potential as they continue to grow each year,” said Legare. “The girls who choose to compete get to travel to Myrtle Beach, and Greensboro, North Carolina and event to Raleigh, and Fayetteville,” she said.

The Walterboro Panthers began competing at a state and regional level in 2018. Since their formation, the group has continued to earn points during their performances and competitions: these points help them to advance toward national competitions.

Their first national competition was in 2019 at Disney World. They placed second in the nation in that competition.

“The Walterboro Panthers are not widely known and at this time is working on getting in the community so that people know who they are and what they stand for,” said Legare.

Anyone wanting to help the cheerleading squad fundraiser for their trip to the national competition can contact Legare at legarefam_09@att.net.