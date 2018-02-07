Walterboro man charged with double homicide

An 18-year-old Walterboro man has been charged with a double murder.

Jonathan Shamar Moore, 18, of Walterboro, has been arrested for the shooting deaths of Brandon Dewayne Ferguson and Alexander Blair Blakeney.

Ferguson was 23 years old. Blakeney was 28 years old. Both men were from Walterboro.

According to information from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the two shooting victims were first reported missing. Their vehicle was then located about 11:35 a.m. on February 2nd inside a wooded area off of Jones Swamp Road near Walterboro. The two men were dead inside the car.

Subsequently, Moore was charged on February 2nd for their deaths. “Additional charges are forthcoming against Moore in this case,” said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The “Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is diligently pursuing additional leads in reference to this case. This is still an ongoing investigation.”

Moore was taken before a judge on February 3rd for a bond hearing. He subsequently was denied bond on the charges of murder. He did receive a $1,000 bond on an unrelated charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to Benton. He remains behind bars at the Colleton County Detention Center.

According to Benton, anyone with any information pertaining to this case you are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or should you choose to remain anonymous, you may call Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) or text TIPSC to CRIMES (274637) or visit the web at sccrimestoppers.com.